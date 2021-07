TOKYO - "I am so tired!" Singapore table tennis player Yu Mengyu tells The Straits Times at the Olympic Village on Friday (July 30) afternoon, but behind the mask and declaration is a laugh and a ring of joy.

The day before, the 31-year-old lost the women's singles semi-final and bronze-medal playoff, then had to go for a doping test after. She did not get to leave the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium till after midnight and slept only at 2.30am.