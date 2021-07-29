Olympics: S'pore's Yu Mengyu misses out on bronze medal in table tennis women's singles

TOKYO - Despite pulling off a surprise to win the first game, Singapore paddler Yu Mengyu could not overcome Japan's world No. 2 Mima Ito, who won 4-1 (6-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7, 11-6) at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium to take the Olympics women's singles bronze medal on Thursday (July 29).

It was a long shot to begin with for Yu, as not only is she much lower-ranked at world No. 47, she has also been nursing an injury as early as the second round on Sunday. She also aggravated it in the morning's semi-final defeat by China's world No. 1 Chen Meng.

Yu said: "I felt I played well, but maybe did not handle the crucial points as well as my opponent. The scores could have been closer if I had added a bit more variety to my shot selection.

"When I was leading or when the scores were level, my opponent was more decisive."

Casting an overall look at her run, she said that she had no regrets.

"Maybe there were a lot of expectations on me after I made the final four because they think I'm so close to a medal, and maybe I allowed myself to believe that too," she said.

"I had wanted to deliver a medal as a gift to celebrate National Day (Aug 9) and it's a shame I couldn't. But I did give my best and no regrets."

She also expressed her gratitude to Singaporeans, who have come out in droves to support her on social media channels.

"I'm very thankful for all the support of Singaporeans. I received many messages, and while I haven't been able to reply them all, I have read them and I'm grateful."

The paddlers will now turn their attention to the women's team event, which starts on Monday against France.

Yu added: "I hope my results can be a confidence booster to my team-mates for the team event.

"At the twilight of my career, I just want to accountable to myself, for all that I have put in to this journey."