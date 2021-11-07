Table tennis: Singaporean Zhou Jingyi wins girls' Under-17 title in Hungary

SINGAPORE - Zhou Jingyi won the Under-17 girls' singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender Szombathely on Saturday (Nov 6) after beating India's Yashaswini Deepak Ghorpade 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 11-9 in the final.

With her win at the Arena Savaria Szombathely in Hungary, the 16-year-old Singaporean avenged her loss to Yashaswini in the WTT Youth Contender Senec last Tuesday.

Also finishing on the podium in Hungary was compatriot Ser Lin Qian, who came in joint third in the event after a 9-11, 3-11, 7-11 defeat by Yashaswini in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Jingyi's gold medal is also Singapore's second at the WTT Youth Contender Szombathely, following Izaac Quek's title in the U-19 boys' singles on Wednesday.

At the WTT Contender Lasko in Slovenia, national paddlers Zeng Jian and Lin Ye came in joint third in the women's doubles after they were beaten 11-8, 8-11, 11-5, 11-3 by Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz and Melanie Diaz in the semi-finals.