SINGAPORE - Pop star Katy Perry sings in her song Firework that "after a hurricane comes a rainbow", and that would also be the ethos that guides Japan's women's table tennis world No. 3 Mima Ito through a career of ups and downs.

The 21-year-old, who made her international debut at the age of 10, lit up the Tokyo Olympics last August after partnering Jun Mizutani for a spectacular win over China's Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen to clinch Japan's first-ever Olympic gold in table tennis.