Olympics: Japan beat China to win table tennis mixed doubles gold

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito defeated China's Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen 4-3 (5-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6) to win gold at the table tennis mixed doubles event on Monday (July 26).

For Mizutani and Ito, the win over Xu and Liu was sweet revenge, having lost to the pair in the mixed doubles finals of the International Table Tennis Federation's (ITTF) World Tour Grand Finals and World Tour Swedish Open in 2019 as well as the World Tour German Open a year later.

In the bronze medal match, world No. 1 mixed doubles pair Lin Yun Ju and Cheng I-ching of Taiwan had a 4-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-8, 11-5) clean-sweep win against French duo Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan.