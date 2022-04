SINGAPORE - Paralympic champion Yip Pin Xiu is "the fittest she's been in a long while" and "the most efficient we have seen her", her coach Mark Chay said after Yip won three silver medals at the recently concluded IDM (Internationale Deutsche Meisterschaften) Berlin 2022.

Yip's medals came in the 50m (1min 3.01sec, 888 points), 100m (1:13.08, 906) and 200m (4:42.24, 927) backstroke, with her 100m timing over three seconds faster than her 1:16.61 gold-winning time at the Tokyo Paralympics.