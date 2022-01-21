Swimming: Uncertainty over top athletes but head coach Gary Tan bullish about Asian Games

SINGAPORE - A busy year awaits Singapore's swimmers with three major Games - the May 12-23 SEA Games, Commonwealth Games (July 28-Aug 8) and Asian Games (Sept 10-25) - and two World Championships lined up.

This hectic schedule is further complicated by uncertainty surrounding the status of six key swimmers - including Olympians Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen - who are currently undergoing national service.

Despite these challenges, newly appointed national head coach Gary Tan is hoping that his charges can win a medal at the Asiad.

While he stressed that no specific targets have been set, he said: "I hope to actually just try for some relay medals, as well as a couple of individual medals.

"If you've seen the current trend, there are some athletes whom we have earmarked to potentially win a medal at Asian Games."

At the 2018 edition in Jakarta, Singapore bagged two golds, a silver and three bronzes. Schooling won the men's 50m and 100m butterfly and was part of the relay teams that clinched bronzes in the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle.

Roanne Ho, who has since retired, bagged a silver in the women's 50m breaststroke, with the women's 4x100m medley relay team bringing taking home bronze.

During this busy year, Tan and his team are aiming to use the SEA Games as a "rebuilding process" that could potentially see a young squad competing in Hanoi.

The 39-year-old said: "Potentially we still want our top guys to be going for the meets… we've definitely got to look at who makes the final cut and if there's a need for it, there will be a few young bloods who are going to go for SEA Games."

Supporting him is a new team at the National Training Centre (NTC) comprising assistant coaches Alex Mordvincev of Hungary, Brazilian Gustavo Schirru, former national swimmer Lionel Khoo, and national athletic development coordinator Thng Shiqi.

They took up their respective positions in August last year, shortly after a disappointing outing at the Tokyo Olympics that was followed by the controversial departure of former national head coach Stephan Widmer.

The new team were credited for the success at the 9th Singapore National Swimming Championships (Short Course Metres) three months later, which saw 20 national records broken and 14 swimmers qualify for the Fina World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi.

While the team were forced to withdraw from the Middle East meet after four squad members tested positive for Covid-19 there, Schirru, 31, was pleased with how they bounced back from the incident.