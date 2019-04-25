Swimming: Singapore World Para Swimming World Series boasts exciting line-up of athletes

SINGAPORE - Some 173 athletes from 26 nations will compete in the 2019 Singapore World Para Swimming World Series, which kicks off on May 10, organisers said in a press release on Thursday (April 25).

The series, which will make its debut in Asia and is the first world-level para-swimming competition held in Singapore, has attracted world-class swimmers such as four-time Paralympian Jessica Long from the US, who has 13 gold, six silver and four bronze Paralympic medals under her belt, and three-time Paralympian Sophie Pascoe from New Zealand who won nine gold and six silver Paralympic medals.

On top of that, Singapore's Toh Wei Soong will face rival Ernie Gawilan from the Philippines in the 50m freestyle S1-S13 event after their intense race at the Asian Para Games in October last year. There, Toh edged out Gawilan with a time of 29.01s to win the men's S7 50m freestyle.

Tickets can be reserved with the Singapore Disability Sports Council through email at corpcomm@sdsc.org.sg. Heats, which are free of charge, will take place from 9am while the finals, which are priced at $2 per ticket, will take place from 5.30pm.