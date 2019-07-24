Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen and 4x100m mixed medley team set national record

SINGAPORE - After missing out on the semi-finals in his sole individual event, the men's 200m butterfly, at the Fina World Championships on Tuesday (July 23), swimmer Quah Zheng Wen had vowed to bounce back in his relay events.

The 22-year-old swimmer duly delivered in the pool in Gwangju, South Korea, on Wednesday (July 24) as he teamed up with Christie Chue, Jonathan Tan and Cherlyn Yeoh to set a new national record in the 4x100m mixed medley.

The relay quartet clocked a time of 3min 53.90sec to better the previous best of 3:59.87 set by Francis Fong, Samantha Yeo, Ong Jung Yi and Marina Chan at the Asian Games in Jakarta last year.

They finished 20th overall out of a field of 36 teams and did not qualify for the final. The swimmers also missed out on a spot at next year's Tokyo Olympics, as only the top 12 teams at the world championships will earn qualification.

The morning session at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center also saw five-time SEA Games champion Quah Jing Wen, Darren Chua and Pang Sheng Jun bowing out in their respective heats.

Jing Wen, 18, finished 21st overall in the women's 200m fly after she clocked 2:12.48. Chua was ranked 40th in the men's 100m freestyle with his time of 49.89, while Pang clocked 2:03.96 in the men's 200m individual medley to finish 35th overall.