Swimming: Joseph Schooling shares experiences with children in clinic in partnership with Community Chest

SINGAPORE - Less than a month after winning two golds and two bronzes at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Joseph Schooling was back by the pool on Tuesday (Sept 11) to lead a swim clinic.

Twelve children aged 12 to 14 from Care Singapore, a social service organisation supported by Community Chest at the Temasek Club, participated in the "Champion for a Good Cause" clinic.

Supported by six other coaches from Swim Schooling and SportCares, Olympic champion Schooling spent some time sharing his experiences with the children at the Temasek Club pool.

The 23-year-old was then joined by guest of honour Sam Tan, Minister of State for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development, in hosting a dinner reception for social service users, community partners and donors.

More than $258,000 was raised for three social service organisations supported by Community Chest - Autism Resource Centre (Singapore), Montfort Care and Care Singapore.

Said Schooling: "I have always believed in giving back to the community, having personally received so much support and help from the community that helped me achieve my dreams.

"It is important for us to recognise that every individual can make a difference in the lives of others."

This inaugural partnership with Schooling is part of Community Chest's 35th anniversary celebrations this year.