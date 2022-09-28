Swimming: 5 things to know about South-east Asia's fastest man Teong Tzen Wei

SINGAPORE - Teong Tzen Wei is the latest national swimmer to have confessed to consuming an illegal drug.

On Wednesday, Sport Singapore said it had warned Teong, Olympic champion Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim following their admissions to consuming cannabis while on Team Singapore duty.

The national sports agency also suspended its support for the trio - which includes funding, medical and sports science support - for a month from Oct 1.

Here's more about Teong, 24, who won a total of four individual golds and one silver between the 2017 and 2021 SEA Games and a silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. His achievements, particularly in 2022, have made him the country's top rising star.