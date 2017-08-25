SEA Games: Singapore's Teong Tzen Wei takes 50m freestyle crown in SEA Games debut

SINGAPORE - Teong Tzen Wei swept to an upset victory in the men's 50m freestyle on Friday evening (Aug 25), as he touched home in a personal best of 22.55sec.

Indonesian Triady Fauzi Sidiq, the favourite going into the race, had to settle for silver in 22.66sec.

Vietnam's Paul Le Nguyen was third in 22.90sec.

Teong, 20, struck gold at his debut SEA Games, with his time just 0.08sec off Joseph Schooling's national record of 22.47sec, set at the 2015 Games. His previous PB was 22.90sec.

Hoong En Qi (30.10sec) and Jamie Koo (30.12sec) finished fifth and sixth in the 50m backstroke, won by the dominant woman swimmer at the Games, Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, in 29.26sec.

Vien claimed her eighth gold medal of the Games just minutes after winning her seventh in the 400m individual medley, clocking 4min 45.82sec to finish ahead of Indonesia's Azzahira Permatahani (4:50.39sec) and Singapore's Gan Ching Hwee (4:54.51sec).

Ching Hwee, 14, is Team Singapore's youngest swimmer at the Games.