Swimmers Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim's SEA Games prize money put on hold over cannabis use

SINGAPORE - Even as the local sports fraternity celebrated its achievements at the MAP Awards Presentation on Wednesday, national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim - who had confessed to consuming cannabis - will have to wait to bank in their cheques for their SEA Games gold medals, as the duo's prize money has been put on hold.

This was confirmed by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), which runs the MAP Awards, a Major Games Award Programme that disburses cash rewards for the Olympic, Asian, Commonwealth and SEA Games.

Schooling, 27, won two golds and a bronze at the Hanoi SEA Games, while Amanda, 29, bagged a gold and silver. Both athletes, who would have earned $13,750 and $3,750 respectively, were not present at the ceremony on Wednesday.

SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin also took the occasion to remind athletes that their actions "do not merely have an impact on us, but also on the larger community".

In his speech at Timbre+ Eastside @ Expo, Tan stressed that an athlete's selection is earned by meeting the criteria set by the SNOC and the national sports associations, which includes more than just performance benchmarks.

His remarks came two weeks after Olympic champion Schooling and Lim were investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau for the consumption of cannabis.

While Tan did not refer to the incident specifically, he reiterated that athletes have to "commit to a team membership agreement which includes a stipulated code of conduct".

He added: "As representatives of the country, we all have a part to play while we are at the Games. Our actions and behaviour do not merely have an impact on us, but also on the larger community. Let's continue to stick to the goals, focus on your performance, look after your teammates and be as exemplary as you can."

At the ceremony, the SNOC and Tote Board rewarded 68 medallists with up to $860,000 - $495,000 for the SEA Games and $365,000 for the Commonwealth Games.

The night's top earner was veteran paddler Feng Tianwei, who banked in $85,000 for the three gold medals she won at the July 28-Aug 8 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in what was expected to be the 36-year-old's last competitive outing.

While she remained coy when asked about her future, Feng said: "I'm very happy that I was able to perform the way I did at the Commonwealth Games."