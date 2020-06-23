Students and national athletes celebrate Olympic Day with online workout

SINGAPORE - Students, including those from Yew Tee Primary School and national hurdler Kerstin Ong, joined former national swimmer Bryan Tay in a 25-minute workout to commemorate Olympic Day on Tuesday (June 23).

SEA Games multiple-gold medallist and Olympian Tay helmed the live session on the Singapore National Olympic Council's (SNOC) Instagram account as part of an International Olympic Committee initiative to organise the world's biggest online Olympic workout, where global athletes led live sessions at 11am local time across 20 time zones.

The workout comprised cardio, legs, full-body, abs and back exercises. There were also 45-second Russian twist and burpee challenges.

Followers were also able to exercise their brain power through the SNOC Instagram filter quiz about Singapore's Olympic Movement.

The online workout is available via this link.