Celebrate Olympic Day on June 23 with mind and body workouts

SINGAPORE - Tokyo 2020 may have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fans and athletes worldwide can still celebrate Olympic Day on Tuesday (June 23) with some digital activities and by being part of a world record.

The International Olympic Committee is organising the world's biggest online Olympic workout, where global athletes will lead live workouts at 11am local time across 20 time zones.

In Singapore, SEA Games multi-gold medallist and Olympian Bryan Tay will lead a 25-minute workout on the Singapore National Olympic Council's (SNOC) Instagram account live as part of the initiative.

Tay is now the co-founder of Boom Singapore, a fitness studio that focuses on boxing training, functional movements, strength training and endurance work.

The 25-minute workout comprises cardio, legs, full-body, abs and back exercises. There will also be 45-second Russian twist and burpee challenges.

Followers may also exercise their brain power through the SNOC Instagram filter quiz about the Republic's Olympic Movement via this website.