Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: Key race-day reminders

SINGAPORE - The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) kicks off with Saturday's (Dec 8) 5km and 10km races, before Sunday's half- and full marathons.
No matter the distance, it is important for you to have a safe and enjoyable time.
Here are key race-day reminders that can help you to do so:
- If you feel unwell at any time before or during the event, stop immediately and approach a crew member or medic for assistance.
- Remember to bring your race bib along.
- Eat, hydrate and rest well the night before.
- Arrive at least one hour ahead of your race flag-off time.
- Directional signs and road marshals will help to guide runners. Runners should abide by the marshals' instructions.
- Avoid running in groups as it may obstruct others.
- Make sure you stay hydrated during the race, especially in Singapore's hot and humid climate.
- If you decide to stop during the run, move to the side to avoid obstructing others.
- Due to the sheer volume of participants, runners are encouraged to exercise patience and practise courtesy, and keep moving slowly to avoid forming bottlenecks.
Happy running and stay safe!