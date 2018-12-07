Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: Key race-day reminders

SINGAPORE - The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) kicks off with Saturday's (Dec 8) 5km and 10km races, before Sunday's half- and full marathons.

No matter the distance, it is important for you to have a safe and enjoyable time.

Here are key race-day reminders that can help you to do so:

- If you feel unwell at any time before or during the event, stop immediately and approach a crew member or medic for assistance.

- Remember to bring your race bib along.

- Eat, hydrate and rest well the night before.

- Arrive at least one hour ahead of your race flag-off time.

Related Story Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: Tips to help you prepare in the next 24 hours

Related Story Athletics: Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon targets major strides

Related Story Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: A running festival for all

- Directional signs and road marshals will help to guide runners. Runners should abide by the marshals' instructions.

- Avoid running in groups as it may obstruct others.

- Make sure you stay hydrated during the race, especially in Singapore's hot and humid climate.

- If you decide to stop during the run, move to the side to avoid obstructing others.

- Due to the sheer volume of participants, runners are encouraged to exercise patience and practise courtesy, and keep moving slowly to avoid forming bottlenecks.

Happy running and stay safe!