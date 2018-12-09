Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: Kenyans monopolise podium positions

SINGAPORE - The fabled runners from Kenya dominated the podium positions in the men's and women's races at the 2018 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) on Sunday (Dec 9).

At the finish line at the Float at Marina Bay, these endurance athletes from Africa delivered 1-2-3 finishes in both elite categories.

Joshua Kipkorir won the men's race in a time of 2hr 12min 20sec, more than a minute ahead of compatriots Felix Kirwa (2:13:43) and Andrew Kimtai (2:14:30).

In the women's race, Priscah Cherono was the first to push past the tape after taking 2:32:12 to complete the 42.195km course that took the runners past the F1 Pit Building, West Coast Road, Central Business District, the Marina Barrage and East Coast Park.

Stella Barsosio (2:33:23) and Jane Jelagat (2:35:38) were second and third respectively.

Two-time SEA Games marathon champion Soh Rui Yong emerged the top local finisher for the second straight year, clocking 2:41:49, ahead of Mohamed Iskandar (2:49:46) and Giebert Foo Xiao Wen (2:54:14).

Lim Baoying was the top local female finisher in 3:16:36, ahead of Rachel See (3:18:36) and Hu Xiuying (3:18:57).

This year also saw an elite wheelchair marathon category for the first time at the SCSM.

Japan's Kota Hokonuie won the men's race in 1:35:36, and compatriot Sho Watanabe pipped American Joshua George to second place, with both racers finishing in 1:37:37.

In the women's race, 2016 Rio Paralympics champion Zou Lihong lived up to her billing as one of the favourites, winning in 1:46:48. Australians Madison de Rozario (1:48:36) and Eliza Ault-Connel (1:50:06) finished second and third respectively.