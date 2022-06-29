ST Sports Talk Podcast: Former Valencia president Anil Murthy on his exit, Peter Lim and 'Audio-gate'

Correspondent
Updated
Published
53 sec ago

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in Singapore sport.

In this episode, ST sports correspondent David Lee chats with former Valencia president Anil Murthy about his highs and lows running the Spanish football club.

The Singaporean was Valencia president for five out of the eight tumultuous seasons under Singaporean tycoon Peter Lim. While they won a King's Cup in 2019 and qualified for the Champions League thrice, there was also a high turnover of managers and players. And in May, Murthy also left the club under a shroud of controversy.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:40 "Audio-leaks" - What was actually said

3:24  Death threats led to resignation, not sacking

5:56  Why is there animosity towards the club's Singapore leadership?

7:27  No football experience, no problem?
 
11:00  Relationship with Peter Lim

Produced by: David Lee (davidlee@sph.com.sg) & ST Video Team

Edited by: Pax Pang

---

---

