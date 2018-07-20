ST Run: Runners' preparations given a boost after winning $499 iZest Back Zen massager

SINGAPORE - Manager Anurag Patra's preparations for his first The Straits Times Run have been given a boost after he was one of 20 people who won an iZest Back Zen worth $499, sponsored by Mobot.

Said the 31-year-old, who collected his prize yesterday: "When I come back from runs and I'm tired, I can use the massager and it could help me relax.

"I think that's the key, there is a need to supplement running with relaxing the muscles and the massager will help me."

Another winner, surgeon Bernard Lim, hopes the massager will ease his lower back pain.

The 43-year-old, who will participate in his second ST Run on Sept 23, added: "It's quite a nice route and well-organised... I enjoy running so it's a perfect event to take part in on a Sunday."

For Ng Kok Hian, who is self-employed, the iZest Back Zen will serve as a useful tool for his whole family. The 56-year-old collected the massager yesterday on behalf of his wife Teo Swee Eng, who was the prize winner.

The couple will take part in the ST Run, now in its sixth year, with their 19-year-old son.

Said Ng: "(The massager) will be useful especially as I'm staying with my elderly father. It can be shared among the old, the young and the working adults.

"Sometimes when (my son) comes back from school or from playing sports, he'll be tired so he can use the massager."

Ng, who has featured in every edition of the ST Run, noted that he has returned every year because of the crowd, and hopes participants get to spend more time in the National Stadium after the run this year.

The event is returning to the Singapore Sports Hub this year and next year, after making its debut at the Kallang venue in 2014 and 2015 and moving to the Padang last year.

Ng added: "I love the crowd, the ST Run is a huge event and I'm very happy to see a lot of people around and the jog feels more energetic."

A booth for the ST Run will be set up at the Feel Fab Fest at Suntec Singapore Convention Centre (Hall 405-406) this weekend.

Those who sign up for the run at the booth will get exclusive ST Run 2018 premiums - a cotton tote bag, a towel and a water bottle with a misting feature.

All ST Run participants will also receive goodie bags which will include a limited-edition New Balance "NB DRY" running vest worth $49. The finisher's tee, which features New Balance's fast-drying DRY technology as well, is also worth $49.

Said ST sports editor Lee Yulin, this year's organising chairman: "Time is running out for enthusiasts to register for the run. Take advantage of the special premiums we are offering this weekend and sign up now."

This year's ST Run comprises three categories - 5km, 10km and 18.45km. The registration fee is $50, $60 and $70 respectively. Past participants enjoy a loyal runner rate and pay just $38, $48 and $58.