ST Run 2019: Key event-day reminders and tips for a safe and enjoyable race

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times Run is scheduled to take place in a few hours on Sunday (Sept 29).

Here are key race-day reminders so you have a safe and enjoyable time.

- If you feel unwell at any time before, during or immediately after the event, stop at once and approach our crew or medic for assistance. Those who are under the weather should assess their fitness to participate in the event before departing for the Singapore Sports Hub.

- Remember to bring your race bib along.

- Eat, hydrate and rest well the night before.

- Arrive at least one hour ahead of your race flag-off time.

- Directional signs and road marshals will help to guide runners. Runners must abide by the marshals' instructions.

- Avoid running in groups as doing so may obstruct others.

- Keep to the left at all times unless overtaking.

- Make sure you stay hydrated during the race, especially in Singapore's hot and humid climate.

- If you decide to stop during the run, move to the side to avoid obstructing others.

- For safety reasons, pets, bicycles, in-line skates, skateboards, strollers, wheelchairs, personal mobility devices or any other objects with wheels are not permitted on the race route. An exception is made for wheelchair racer William Tan.

- As the routes may be narrow at certain points of the race, participants are encouraged to exercise patience and keep moving slowly to avoid forming bottlenecks.

- In the event of bad weather (haze or rain), any last-minute announcements will be made on The Straits Times Run website, ST Run Facebook page and ST sport desk Twitter account (@stsportsdesk).

Happy running and stay safe!