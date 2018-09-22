ST Run 2018: Key race-day reminders

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times Run takes place in a few hours on Sunday (Sept 23). Here are key race-day reminders so you have a safe and enjoyable time.

- If you feel unwell at any time before or during the event, stop immediately and approach our crew or medic for assistance.

- Remember to bring your race bib along.

- Eat, hydrate and rest well the night before.

- Arrive at least one hour ahead of your race flag-off time.

- Directional signs and road marshals will help to guide runners. Runners must abide by the marshals' instructions.

- Avoid running in groups as it may obstruct others.

- Keep to the left at all times unless overtaking.

- Make sure you stay hydrated during the race, especially in Singapore's hot and humid climate.

- If you decide to stop during the run, move to the side to avoid obstructing others.

- For safety reasons, pets, bicycles, in-line skates, skateboards, strollers, wheelchairs, personal mobility devices or any other objects with wheels are not permitted on the race route.

- As the routes may be narrow at certain points of the race, participants are encouraged to exercise patience and keep moving slowly to avoid forming bottlenecks.

- In the event of bad weather, any last-minute announcements will be made on The Straits Times website, Facebook page and Twitter account, as well as The Straits Times Run Facebook page. Participants are encouraged to follow The Straits Times Run Facebook page.

Happy running and stay safe!