ST Podcast: Should Asean host football's 2034 World Cup?

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 41: Should Asean host football's 2034 World Cup?
18.46 mins
Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
In this episode, host David Lee welcomes former national footballer R. Sasikumar and assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath talk about the possibility of Asean hosting the 2034 World Cup.
Is Asean ready? Or is 2034 too soon?
Sasikumar is all for it because it could be the catalyst to improve and inspire the region, but Brijnath feels the resources would be better served if they were directly invested in more athletes, rather than to host a one-off event.
Produced by: David Lee
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Subscribe, like and rate A Game of Two Halves on:
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK
Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg