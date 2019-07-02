ST Podcast: Should Asean host football's 2034 World Cup?

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 41: Should Asean host football's 2034 World Cup?

18.46 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this episode, host David Lee welcomes former national footballer R. Sasikumar and assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath talk about the possibility of Asean hosting the 2034 World Cup.

Is Asean ready? Or is 2034 too soon?

Sasikumar is all for it because it could be the catalyst to improve and inspire the region, but Brijnath feels the resources would be better served if they were directly invested in more athletes, rather than to host a one-off event.

Produced by: David Lee

Edited by: Adam Azlee

