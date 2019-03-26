ST Podcast: Senior and young Lions roaring again; Spygate in the Singapore Premier League

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 29: Senior and young Lions roaring again; Spygate in the Singapore Premier League
Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
In an all-local episode of the podcast, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath talk about Singapore football rediscovering its mojo, with the senior national team and Under-22 side punching above their weight by holding higher-ranked opponents during the international break.
Sazali and Rohit also discuss the "Spygate" saga that took place in the Singapore Premier League. Geylang International wrote a complaint to the Football Association of Singapore alleging two teams spied on their training sessions before games - and why such tactics should be frowned upon, even if a rule was not broken.
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
