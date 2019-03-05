ST Podcast: Hailing football's one-club men and fencing's Singaporean starlet Amita Berthier

A Game Of Two Halves: Hailing football's one-club men and fencing's Singaporean starlet Amita Berthier

Time: 14:22 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Liverpool lost their place at the top of the English Premier League after a goalless draw with Everton over the weekend, but it is not the Merseyside Derby, or even Manchester United's drama-filled 3-2 win over Southampton that caught ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath's attention.

Instead, he tells host Sazali Abdul Aziz why he found another occasion special instead. It was when almost 60,000 supporters rose to their feet at London Stadium in celebration of West Ham United legend Billy Bonds, as the East Stand was renamed in the icon’s honour ahead of their weekend game with Newcastle.

Sazali and Rohit also talk about Roger Federer's 100th ATP title win, yet another feather in the cap of promising Singaporean fencer Amita Berthier, and inspiring stories from the HSBC Women's World Championship that took place at the Sentosa Golf Club last weekend.

The two also discuss why - to borrow a quote from Mark Twain - reports of Albirex Niigata's demise in the Singapore Premier League this season, might be greatly exaggerated.

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz and Ernest Luis

