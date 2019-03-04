Fencing: Amita Berthier wins gold at Asian Junior and Cadet Championships in Jordan

SINGAPORE - Fencer Amita Berthier captured her second title at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship when she won the junior women's foil individual event in Amman, Jordan early on Monday (March 4) morning.

The 18-year-old Singaporean top seed beat South Korean third seed Park Ji-hee 15-12 in the final of the junior (Under-20) category, to add to the cadet (Under-16) title she won in the same event at the competition, in 2016.

Amita's performance capped a strong showing by Singapore's girls at the Asian age-group meet, with three fencers finishing in the top 10 in the event.

Maxine Wong and Denyse Chan were knocked out at the quarter-final stage, placing sixth and eighth, respectively.

Amita has enjoyed a strong start to the year, achieving three consecutive podium finishes at the Guatemala (gold), Cuba (silver) and Italy (bronze) legs of the International Fencing Federation's (FIE) Junior World Cup.

She and her teammates will next turn their focus toward the World Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Torun, Poland, from April 6-19.