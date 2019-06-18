ST Podcast: Controversy at football's Women's World Cup and a badminton legend bows out

A Game Of Two Halves Ep 39: Controversy at football's Women's World Cup and a badminton legend bows out

Duration: 12.56 mins

Synopsis: ST Sports' Rohit Brijnath and Nicole Chia join Jonathan Roberts to discuss if the US Women's Team should have tried to score more than 13 against Thailand in their World Cup group match. Or should they have held back to spare the losing team's blushes?

Then they look at the gap left in the world of badminton by Lee Chong Wei's announcement that he will retire from the sport followed his battle with cancer.

Produced by: Jonathan Roberts

