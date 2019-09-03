ST Podcast: 2 grand plans for Singapore sport, a bowling champion rises

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 48: Two grand plans for Singapore sport, and the rise of a bowling world champion

16 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

A new breed of Lion, a new world champion, a new path to glory for Singapore cycling and rumbles from the US Open.

In this week's episode, ST sports editor Lee Yulin, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and reporter Nicole Chia discuss what type of footballer is needed in order for Singapore's target of reaching the 2034 World Cup to be achieved.

They also talk about bowler Cherie Tan's World Championship-winning feats and assess Singapore cycling's plan to win an Asian Games medal and churn out a professional cycling team.

Chia also discusses grace and disgrace at tennis' US Open.

Produced by: Lee Yulin and Sazali Abdul Aziz

Edited by: Adam Azlee

