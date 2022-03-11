ST Athlete of the Year: Yu Mengyu insists on seeing the beauty amid the imperfection

SINGAPORE - She may be used to having medals round her neck, but since January, national table tennis player Yu Mengyu has been wearing a faint scar near her throat, after going through a procedure to remove a benign growth.

While it was a day surgery that went smoothly, it had been delayed for almost six years as the 32-year-old focused on getting ready for the Tokyo Olympics, held last year due to the pandemic.

During this period, the growth expanded from millimetres to two centimetres, causing some discomfort and concern.

Yu told The Straits Times: "It was detected in 2016, but I had already undergone surgery to repair my shoulder, which put me out of action for a few months.

"The doctor also asked why did I put off this surgery for so long, but all I wanted to do was to get ready for the Olympics."

Such commitment and dedication paid off to a certain extent as Yu made it to the semi-finals of the WTT Contender Doha last March.

Four months later, she fought her way through to the Olympics' women's singles event, beating Chinese Taipei's world No. 8 Cheng I-Ching and Japan's world No. 10 Kasumi Ishikawa en route to finishing fourth.

During those five years of "imperfect" preparation, she had to deal with a 12-month hiatus from competition due to Covid-19, as well as shoulder and back injuries that left her bedridden at one point.

And even when she could train, she had to put in an extra half-hour before and after every training session to limber up and warm down to minimise the risk of injury. Still, she was never free from pain.

The world No. 25 said: "Time flies. I still remember the scenes when I was the flag bearer with Loh Kean Yew at the Olympics and certain moments of the competition. These are beautiful memories that fill me with pride and made all the sacrifices and rough moments worth it.

"Of course, there is a tinge of regret that I was not able to win a medal, and perhaps I could have played some points in the bronze playoff differently, but I still see the beauty amid the imperfection.

"It was a long journey and every step was an arduous one, and there were times I thought I was not going to make it.

"Looking back, the journey was like climbing stairs and every step was an improvement that lifted me higher. Without going through all those difficulties, maybe I would not have been so at peace to perform as well as I did during the Olympics."

Her perseverance also moved Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to praise Yu during his National Day Rally speech.