Sports World : S'pore falter in U-18 Softball World Cup

S'pore falter in U-18 Softball World Cup

Singapore failed to make the Super Round of the Under-18 Men's Softball World Cup in New Zealand after falling 6-3 to the Czech Republic yesterday.

The team ended fifth in Group A with two wins (over world No. 2 Argentina and South Africa) and three losses and meet Denmark in the Placement Round today.

CAS confirms City's Uefa ban appeal

LONDON • The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) yesterday confirmed that English Premier League champions Manchester City have filed an appeal against their two-year ban from European football.

City were banned by Uefa on Feb 14 and fined €30 million (S$45.6 million) for "serious breaches" of its break-even regulations known as Financial Fair Play.

REUTERS

Murray may require another operation

LONDON • Britain's former world No. 1 Andy Murray faces a crucial few weeks to find out if he requires another operation in order to return to top-level tennis.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, who has not played since November, may need an operation to remove bone growth associated with the hip-resurfacing surgery that he underwent last January and if so, he will likely miss Wimbledon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

James still a 'wreck' over Bryant's death

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James on Tuesday night spoke about his continuing grief over the death of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others last month.

A memorial service was held for the National Basketball Association icon at the Staples Centre on Monday and a day later, James admitted there was "never going to be a closure" and he was still "emotionally, a wreck".

THE GUARDIAN

Alonso to drive for McLaren at Indy 500

LOS ANGELES • Fernando Alonso will race for Arrow McLaren SP at this year's Indianapolis 500 where the Spaniard will try to complete motor sport's "Triple Crown" with a victory, the team announced on Tuesday night.

The Spaniard is hoping to become only the second driver after the late Briton Graham Hill to complete the trifecta, having already secured wins at Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix and the Le Mans 24 Hours.

REUTERS

Colombia face Tokyo ban for weightlifting

BOGOTA • Colombia's weightlifters could be banned from this year's Tokyo Olympics after three of their athletes failed doping tests and were provisionally suspended for a year, the Colombian Weightlifting Federation said on Tuesday night.

Any nation found guilty of three or more doping violations in the 18 months before the next Games will be banned from sending any weightlifters to the competition.

REUTERS