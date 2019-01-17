Rugby: HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens tickets on sale

SINGAPORE - In a bid to attract families to this year's HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, organisers rolled out early bird discounts for family packages and youth as tickets went on sale on Thursday (Jan 17).

With the early bird discounts available until Feb 28, a family package of four tickets - two adults and two youths (aged 4 to 18 years) - is priced at $248 (Category 1) and $88 (Category 2) for the April 13 and 14 tournament, which will take place at the National Stadium.

Weekend passes for youth are priced at $39 (Category 1) and $19 (Category 2).

A premium weekend pass with reserved seating at level 3 - for both adults and youth - is priced at $199, while weekend passes for adults are priced at $119 (Category 1) and $29 (Category 2).

Adam Firth, Singapore Sports Hub's chief commercial officer, said: "This is the fourth year that the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens will be hosted at the National Stadium and the event has grown year-on-year to become one of Singapore's special annual events, delivering great value-for-money by packing a full weekend of top class entertainment into the ticket price.

"There is something for everyone, a party for the whole family, and this year we will continue to support the on-field rugby action with off-field activities and entertainment that I am sure will captivate people of all ages."

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont added: "This year, there is added incentive for teams with Olympic qualification on the line and we anticipate a scintillating display of fast-paced sevens action as teams look to secure their ticket to Tokyo 2020."

The Singapore Sevens has attracted 140,000 fans over the last three years, although this will be the last edition under the current contract.

However, the Republic has submitted a bid to continue to host a leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series. Tickets are available at www.singapore7s.sg.