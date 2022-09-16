Sporting Life

For 20 years, what a time we've had with Roger Federer

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Roger Federer plays a backhand return to Rafael Nadal at the French Open.
Updated
Published
22 min ago
So many years he'd run, so long his racket had sung, so timeless he felt, that you took it for granted there was an extra summer left in him. But everyone's autumn comes, even Roger Federer's. Time is the undefeated champion of sport.

When athletes retire, we dig out weighing scales. How much did they win, where did they rank and it's all necessary but really what did an athlete do to you? Beyond his 20 Grand Slam titles and 23 consecutive Slam semi-finals, where did he transport you? How did he change you and move you and enrich you?

