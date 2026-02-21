S’pore sailors Cecilia Low, Elizabeth Yin team up in 49erFX in Asian Games bid

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singaporean sailors Elizabeth Yin (left) and Cecilia Low, both 34, are pairing up in the 49erFX class in a bid to qualify for the 2026 Asian Games.

SINGAPORE – Over the last two decades, Cecilia Low and Elizabeth Yin have sailed the same seas, though never in the same boat.

Their friendship stretches back to their days as youth sailors, when they frequently travelled together for competitions while sailing in different classes.

Back then, Yin focused on single-handed boats, while Low specialised in double-handed classes with a partner.

The idea of sailing together had briefly come up in 2012, when Low was looking for a partner for an Olympic campaign, but it did not materialise.

Instead, Yin, competed in laser at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, after which she retired from competitive sailing.

Low also became an Olympian, competing in the 49erFX with Kimberly Lim at the Tokyo 2020 Games, where they became the first Singaporean sailors to make the medal race at the quadrennial showpiece.

Their paths had diverged for years – until now.

At the end of 2025, the 34-year-olds marked a new chapter in their friendship by joining forces in the 49erFX in a bid to qualify for the 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Japan from Sept 19 to Oct 4.

Low said: “It was the fact that we had been talking about it for so long, to try and sail with each other.

“For me, I started having fun in sailing again, which I hadn’t felt in a long time. That’s the reason why it was easy for me to say, ‘let’s give it a go’.”

After retiring, Yin, who now writes reports on natural disasters for a security company, shifted her focus to life out of the sport.

Competitive sailing, however, remained central to Low’s life.

Following the Tokyo 2020 Games, she mounted another campaign with Lim, but they fell short of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Low then switched to kitefoiling for about four to five months in the hopes of earning a spot at the 2025 SEA Games.

However, she was unable to gather the required data points because a key event was postponed and fell outside the qualifying window.

She took a break and while reassessing her future in the sport, the idea of sailing with Yin resurfaced. This time, the timing aligned for the pair.

Low’s sister Priscilla had initially wanted to team up with Yin for the Asiad, but later decided Low and Yin were a better match.

On what convinced her to say yes, Yin said: “Cecilia knows the boat, and if she says we can do it, then I’m okay too.

“If I go to the gym and it doesn’t work out, I won’t regret it and (I can’t complain that) I’m too fit.”

An accomplished sailor, Yin was crowned female champion at the 2006 World Byte Championships, won the female title at the 2008 Laser 4.7 World Championships and also triumphed at the 2009 Isaf Youth World Championships.

Low, herself a world champion who won the 2012 world 420 championships with Rachel Lee, has also enjoyed success in the 49erFX.

Apart from a historic showing at the Tokyo Olympics, Low also claimed a gold and bronze with Lim at the 2018 and 2022 Asiads.

Reflecting on what inspired her return to competitive sailing, Yin said: “I did two Olympic campaigns already. I feel like if you go for a third one, you must go to win.

“Then 10 years later, Cecilia asked me again... Then I thought let’s try it, with Cecilia, because we’re heavy and she’s quite tall and she knows the boat so it’s easier to jump in.”

Low’s familiarity with the 49erFX made the transition less daunting, but it has still taken some adjustment.

Mastering the skiff after years of sailing single-handed boats demanded not just new technical skills for Yin, but also more communication.

Yin said: “The first few weeks were rough for me, I was rolling all over the boat.”

Finding the right equipment for her was also a challenge. Although they are of a similar size, Low’s shoes and gloves were too big for her and she had to get a new set.

Unlike the laser, where she sits most of the time, boots that provide grip at the bottom are important when sailing the 49erFX, which requires trapezing, where sailors use a wire and harness to hang over the side of a boat to stabilise it.



Then, there was getting used to sailing with someone else. The duo laughed as they recalled how Yin, used to throwing ropes backwards while sailing the laser, did the same in the skiff, only for them to land on Low.

Low, who previously the crew when she sailed with Lim, has now taken on the helm to allow Yin to ease into the class.

Cecilia Low’s (right) experience in the 49erFX class made it easier for Elizabeth Yin to agree to sailing together and trying to qualify for the Asian Games. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The helm makes tactical decisions and steers the boat, while the crew undertakes more of the physical work and controls the sails.

While the last few months have been a steep learning curve, it has also been enjoyable. With Priscilla’s help, they have improved over time.

Off the water, the campaign has also been different. Unlike their previous fully funded campaigns, they are now almost entirely self-funded while they juggle work and their sporting commitments.

Low, who works at Deloitte, has been given flexible arrangements, including a four-day work week and half-days on Tuesdays and Thursdays to sail in the afternoons.

Yin’s schedule also leaves her sufficient time to train as she starts work at 7am and finishes at 3pm.

The new set-up comes with its own challenges, but also silver linings.

Low said: “For us, it’s our own way of thinking, our own decisions, it’s a lot easier to accept because it’s the time you’re going to put in.

“Now we’re using our own money, we’re betting on ourselves basically to do well and whoever is supporting us – a lot of people have been quite generous.”

They are looking to raise $60,000 for their campaign, as they need to compete overseas to meet the qualifying criteria for the Asian Games , which requires athletes to achieve at least a top-six placing at an Asian-level competition or its approved equivalent .

They are currently in Vilamoura, Portugal, for their first competition as a pair. Next up is the Trofeo Princesa Sofia in Spain.

Their journey has also had an unexpected impact.

Low said: “We’ve gotten quite a lot of feedback from the parents (of the 29er sailors they train with in Singapore) about how we’re inspiring them.



“They get very excited when we’re sailing with them, they’re looking for the future of what more they can do also.



“So we kill many birds with one stone – we are inspiring the younger ones, plus we’re having fun with sailing and we’re aiming for Asian Games.”