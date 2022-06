SINGAPORE - Local sports events organisers are hoping that the Government takeover of the Sports Hub will mean that the $1.33-billion facility will no longer be the domain of only the sports industry's big players.

Last Friday (June 10), it was announced that Sport Singapore (SportSG) would run the 35-hectare Sports Hub from Dec 9, after terminating its partnership with the private consortium that has been running it since its opening in 2014.