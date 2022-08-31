SNOC to convene disciplinary hearing into Schooling and Lim's cannabis consumption cases

SINGAPORE - The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) will convene a disciplinary committee (DC) to look into the cases of national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim, who were investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for possible offences related to the consumption of cannabis.

The move emerged a day after Schooling, the country's only Olympic gold medallist, confessed to consuming cannabis when in Vietnam for the SEA Games in May. He has been dealt with by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) as he is undergoing National Service and the incident occurred while he was on short-term disruption due to the Hanoi Games.

Lim, 29, was issued a stern warning by the CNB under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Both tested negative for controlled drugs but issued apologies for their mistakes.

The SNOC declined further comment, but The Straits Times understands that its DC has the power to bar an athlete from participating in major Games for any period of time.

This includes revoking Schooling and Lim's selection for next year's SEA Games in Cambodia and Asian Games in Hangzhou China, although Mindef has already stripped Schooling of his disruption and leave privileges, making it highly unlikely he will be able to compete in both meets anyway.

In the aftermath of the bombshell revelations on Tuesday (Aug 31), Sport Singapore said it intends to review the circumstances behind the incident, and determine the appropriate steps to be taken.

It did not confirm if this includes a review of Schooling's Sports Excellence Scholarship status.

Currently, he receives financial support under the Spex Scholarship, which offers monthly stipends from $1,200 to $8,400 to athletes who are deemed to have the potential to excel on the regional, Asian and world stage.

Lim is no longer a Spex scholar but both she and Schooling receive other forms of backing such as medical care and sports science support from SportSG.

ST has also asked the Singapore Swimming Association and Anti Doping Singapore to ask if they will take any punitive and rehabilitative action against the duo.