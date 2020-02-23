Sleep on this: Adults need 8 hours of rest

Healthy adults who get at least eight hours of sleep a night may be less likely to experience common exercise-related injuries like fractures, sprains and muscle strains, a study of US soldiers suggests.

Based on survey data for 7,576 men and women in the US Army's Special Operations Forces, soldiers who got no more than four or five hours of sleep a night were more than twice as likely to report a musculoskeletal injury in the past 12 months as those who slept eight hours or longer.

"Adequate amounts of sleep, especially among active athletes, have not only been shown to improve physical performance and health, but may also now have a positive impact on musculoskeletal injury prevention," said study co-author Tyson Grier of the US Army Public Health Centre at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.

Over the year-long study, more than half of the soldiers said they had experienced at least one musculoskeletal injury.

Most participants, over 60 per cent, got six or seven hours of sleep a night. About 10 per cent got no more than four hours, and only 16 per cent got at least eight hours.

Compared to people who reported eight hours or more of sleep each night, soldiers who slept seven hours were 24 per cent more likely to experience a musculoskeletal injury.

The risk climbed as sleep declined, with a 53 per cent greater injury risk at six hours of sleep, a doubled risk at five hours and 2.4 times the risk at four hours or less.

Musculoskeletal conditions can include everything from a sprained ankle to a torn rotator cuff or herniated disc in the spine.

Causes of injury are just as wide-ranging, and can include high-intensity exercise, a physically demanding job or too many hours typing at a computer.

In the US Army, two-thirds of injuries are musculoskeletal overuse injuries, mostly attributed to physical training or repetitive activities, the study team writes in the journal Sleep Health.

With some 42 per cent of US Army personnel reporting an average five hours of sleep or less, making sure soldiers get adequate rest could be a way to reduce injury risk, they add.

One limitation of the analysis is that researchers relied on soldiers' report of how long they slept.

Further research would also be needed to test whether increasing sleep time really reduces injuries.

2x Risk of musculoskeletal injury is doubled for those who got five hours of sleep, compared to those who had eight or more.

It is possible that too little sleep leads to decreased alertness and attention that makes people more likely to get hurt, said Dr Hohui Wang of the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the study.

"Additionally, sleep loss causes cell damage in multiple organs," Dr Wang said by e-mail.

Catching up on sleep might help reverse this cell damage.



A good night's sleep will not only get you up and running for a morning session of yoga, but it could potentially help you avoid common exercise-related injuries. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Most people are healthiest and perform their best with seven to nine hours of sleep a night, said Captain Jeffrey Osgood of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Maryland.

"If someone is getting six or fewer hours of sleep per night on a regular basis, or if they are having a hard time getting to sleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early, they should prioritise taking steps to improve their sleep," Osgood, who was not involved in the study, said by e-mail.

He also had a list of dos and don'ts:

• Try to avoid caffeine, nicotine, and exercise in the hours leading up to sleep

• Avoid using alcohol as a sleep aid

• Don't go to bed hungry

• Try to keep your bedroom dark and quiet

• Use sleep masks and/or earplugs if needed

• Keep your smartphone/devices out of bed. REUTERS