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SINGAPORE – Skaters took on ramps, jumps and a slalom section at speed, raced past storefronts and slid down a steep escalator in a thrilling overnight skatecross race across four floors of The Seletar Mall that started at 10pm on May 8.

Ending only at 6am on May 9, the time-trial race saw 55 skaters race against the clock in what was the highlight of the four-day Skatecross Downmall Challenge 2026 that began on May 7.

The campaign sees the mall converted into a late-night skate park with activities for all ages and proficiencies, with some shops open till 4am.

The race, sanctioned by the Singapore Roller Sports Federation, was held across five categories: Weekend Warrior, Open, Women’s Open, and the Novice and Advanced categories for those aged 12 to 17.

Winners took home cash prizes, medals and other prizes.

A participant sliding down the escalator slide. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

To most participants, even the most experienced, the race was a first.

“Unlike skateparks, here we have to use a lot of short-burst acceleration because there are no ramps to propel us,” says Mr Jatt Amat, 47, an experienced competitive aggro skater since 1994.

Competitive speed slalom skater Teo Li Min pushing through the last obstacle during her qualifying run. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Ms Teo Li Min, 28, a top-ranked competitive speed slalom skater who has represented Singapore internationally, said : “The height caught me off guard initially, but I’m an adrenaline seeker so it doesn’t bother me.”

A young participant negotiating the course during the race. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The race follows The Seletar Mall’s Downmall Cycling Challenge on Feb 28 to March 1, part of its 18/7 late-night campaign, where it opens for an extended 18 hours from Feb 28 to June 28.