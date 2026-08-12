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Singapore’s only Olympic champion Joseph Schooling has launched an eponymous scholarship award to inspire the next generation of aquatic athletes.

SINGAPORE – A decade after becoming Singapore’s first Olympic champion, former national swimmer Joseph Schooling wants to continue to inspire the next generation of aquatic athletes.

Putting his money where his mouth is, the 31-year-old launched the Joseph Schooling Award at an event held at the OCBC Aquatic Centre on Aug 12 to mark the 10th anniversary of his historic achievement.

To kickstart the programme, two swimmers will each receive a $10,000 scholarship over two years.

An initial $200,000 fund has been established, reflecting the 20 per cent contribution Schooling made to Singapore Aquatics (SAQ) from his $1 million payout under the Major Games Award Programme after winning the men’s 100m butterfly gold at the Rio 2016 Games.

Through continued fundraising, the programme aims to extend its reach and empower even more aquatic athletes to pursue their ambitions.

Thanking SAQ for supporting the initiative, Schooling said: “My journey began as a dream and became reality through countless untold stories and moments of joy and heartache, shared not only by me but also by those closest to me.

“My gold medal was possible because of the unwavering support from my Mum and Dad. Now, I want to do my part to recognise and reward those who share that same dream and dare to pursue it beyond imagination.

“I hope the Joseph Schooling Award will serve as a pillar of support for recipients and strengthen their belief in themselves.”

Schooling’s journey to the top was defined by resilience, purpose and bravery – traits that will form the selection criteria for recipients of the eponymous award.

Athletes may apply for the award via the SAQ website, with the nomination process starting from Sept 1.

The national aquatic body will then prepare an initial shortlist for applicants for interviews with the selection committee comprising SAQ executive committee members Schooling and former national swimmer and World Fencing League chief executive officer Teo Zhen Ren.

The first recipients will get their awards by the end of the year. Coaches will submit a progress report after the first year to confirm each recipient remains eligible for second-year funding.

The award seeks not only to recognise potential, but also to create meaningful connections and mentorship opportunities that support young athletes’ development.

SAQ president Kenneth Goh said: “What makes the Joseph Schooling Award distinctive is its combination of meaningful personal engagement and a two-year commitment to supporting athletes’ development.

“Shortlisted athletes will have the opportunity to meet and engage personally with Joseph, gaining insights from Singapore’s first Olympic gold medallist.

“For recipients, the award provides sustained support over two years as they strive for sporting and personal excellence. We hope this unique blend of personal interaction and continued support will help inspire the next generation of Singapore aquatic athletes.”