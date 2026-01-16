Straitstimes.com header logo

Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew finally beats Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

After eight straight losses, Loh Kean Yew beat Kunlavut Vitidsarn with a 14-21, 21-15, 21-17 victory at the India Open men's singles quarter-finals.

After eight straight losses, Loh Kean Yew beat Kunlavut Vitidsarn with a 14-21, 21-15, 21-17 victory at the India Open men's singles quarter-finals.

PHOTO: ST FILE

avatar-alt

David Lee

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – After eight consecutive losses, Singapore’s badminton men’s singles world No. 10 Loh Kean Yew finally beat good friend and arch-nemesis, Thailand’s world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn 14-21, 21-15, 21-17 in the quarter-finals of the US$950,000 (S$1.22 million) India Open on Jan 16.

The 28-year-old narrowed his head-to-head record to 2-8 the hard way, after losing the first game, requiring medical attention in the second game for his back, and enduring a see-saw decider filled with long rallies.

However, against an opponent with superb shot variety and quality, Loh rose to the occasion, coming back from 12-14 down in the third game to seal a rare victory in a 70-minute battle before sinking to his knees in relief and exhaustion.

His reward? A semi-final berth against another player who has his number – Indonesia’s world No. 4 Jonatan Christie, who has won all eight previous encounters.

More on this topic
Bird poo fails to take shine off Loh Kean Yew’s win at India Open
Badminton singles coach backs Jason Teh, Loh Kean Yew for success in 2026

David Lee is senior sports correspondent at The Straits Times, focusing on aquatics, badminton, basketball, cue sports, football and table tennis.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.