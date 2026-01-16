Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew finally beats Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – After eight consecutive losses, Singapore’s badminton men’s singles world No. 10 Loh Kean Yew finally beat good friend and arch-nemesis, Thailand’s world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn 14-21, 21-15, 21-17 in the quarter-finals of the US$950,000 (S$1.22 million) India Open on Jan 16.

The 28-year-old narrowed his head-to-head record to 2-8 the hard way, after losing the first game, requiring medical attention in the second game for his back, and enduring a see-saw decider filled with long rallies.

However, against an opponent with superb shot variety and quality, Loh rose to the occasion, coming back from 12-14 down in the third game to seal a rare victory in a 70-minute battle before sinking to his knees in relief and exhaustion.

His reward? A semi-final berth against another player who has his number – Indonesia’s world No. 4 Jonatan Christie, who has won all eight previous encounters.