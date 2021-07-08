Singapore's largest E-sports Experience Centre opens at Kallang Wave Mall

SINGAPORE - In another sign of the growing importance of Singapore's e-sports scene, the industry will now have a place to call home.

The largest E-sports Experience Centre (EXP) was opened at the Singapore Sports Hub on Thursday (July 8) by Minister for Culture, Community and YouthEdwin Tong.

The EXP is set up by Singapore-based company Esports Entertainment Asia (EEA).

The 12,000 sqf facility located at Kallang Wave Mall houses a comprehensive e-sports ecosystem under one roof. It features an integrated live-streaming-ready e-sports event space, pro-esports team rooms, e-sports cafe, open-concept and a LAN gaming area.

It also offers a comprehensive display of sound and video equipment, gaming laptops and consoles, as well as the latest gaming accessories and gadgets from top brands in the industry.

It will complement the Sports Hub's partnership with Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association, which supports a host of e-sports programmes focused on the community, outreach, education and elite training, along with industry and pathway development.

Sports Hub chief executive Lionel Yeo said the facility showed its commitment to cultivating e-sports here as one that is "a healthy, positive sporting and entertainment activity for Singapore youths".

He added: "We are also excited to welcome EXP as a new public offering which will provide a focal point for e-sports enthusiasts, pro-gamers and brands to come together."

The Sports Hub has hosted several local and international e-sports activities and competitions in recent years like Hyperplay, an Asean e-sports and music festival organised by MCCY in 2018.

A year later, it staged One E-sports' Dota 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational - the largest Dota 2 tournament in the region - which featured the top 12 teams from around the world.

E-sports player Kenny Cheng, 22, from Team KopiForYou, who has participated in several Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) competitions said he was pleased to know that there is now a central hub for e-sports players.

He noted: "It's great news especially because such a facility being set up does show that e-sports is growing and perhaps this will allow the sport to be better recognised by our locals, due to the investment being made.

"I am amazed at how the e-sports community continues to grow and facilities like this can help to made a huge difference in the future for the industry."