Singapore shot putter Diroy Noordin claims gold hat-trick in Thailand

Diroy Noordin taking his second Asean Para Games gold medal in 2023. He notched this third consecutive shot put title on Jan 22 in Thailand.

SINGAPORE – Diroy Noordin celebrated a decade of international competition by winning his third straight Asean Para Games (APG) shot put gold at the Nakhon Ratchasima Sports Complex in Korat, Thailand on Jan 22.

In the F40 final, he topped the field with his opening 8.36m heave. Filipino Rocky Logrono was second with 7.40m, while Vietnamese Tran Van Nguyen (7.17m) bagged the bronze.

The 34-year-old Paralympian, who made his international debut at the 2016 China Open Athletics Championships and won the men’s F40 shot put and javelin golds, had won his first APG shot put gold in Indonesia in 2022 before defending his title in Cambodia a year later.

Meanwhile, swimmer Toh Wei Soong claimed bronze in the men’s 100m backstroke S7-S8 final in 1min 18.31sec, behind Vietnamese champion Vo Huynh Anh Khoa (1:12.94) and Malaysian Rusmadi Rusdianto 1:14.77.

In cycling, Sebastian Tan also clinched a mixed road race MWT1-T2 bronze by finishing third out of four athletes in 1hr 20min 22sec, behind Thai pair Kittiyaporn Namakhan (1:08.33) and Noppakorn Leso (1:17:34).

A day earlier, the 25-year-old Games debutant had won Singapore’s first gold medal at these APG with victory in the mixed individual time trial MWT1-T2.

Para-bowler Kelvin Goh, 65, who is Singapore’s oldest athlete at these Games, finished first in the men’s TPB1 singles finals on Jan 21.

After two days of competition, Team Singapore have three golds, two silvers and four bronzes. They finished seventh out of 11 countries in the 2023 edition with 12 golds, 15 silvers and 17 bronzes.