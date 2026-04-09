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Singapore cue master Aloysius Yapp's latest accolade comes as a surprise as this is only the second time he has played in the 8-ball world championship.

SINGAPORE – Having largely made his name in 9-ball and 10-ball pool, Singapore cue master Aloysius Yapp outdid himself on April 8, when he was crowned 8-ball world champion after beating Spain’s Francisco Ruiz 10-4 in the final of the US$300,000 (S$382,000) WPA Men’s 8-Ball World Championship.

He looked on in disbelief after potting the final 8-ball before climbing on top the table to celebrate with a double-fisted flex, and then sinking back in his chair to soak up the moment.

After Majulah Singapura was played at a pool world championship for the first time, Yapp said: “This is definitely one of the biggest moments of my career, and I can finally call myself a world champion. It’s really a dream come true for me.”

He now joins a list of 8-ball world champions that includes Filipino legend Efren Reyes, boyhood hero Wu Jia-qing, fellow Taiwanese-born mate and mentor Chang Jung-lin, who died in 2025 aged 40, and modern-day greats such as American Shane Van Boening and Ruiz/Ouschan.

Understandably, the southpaw thanked his mother Angie Tay first, and said: “It’s been really hard for her and I hope I didn’t disappoint her.”

Yapp was only nine when his father died, and just 14 when he wanted to stop school to pursue pool full-time. Against conventional wisdom, Tay agreed and invested hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to support his development in the sport.

He then credited Paul Pang, Dominic Pang and Greg Pan from The Q Shop for teaching him pool and raising him up in his sporting journey, as well as his coach and fellow national player Toh Lian Han for his guidance, before appreciating his fiancee, Indonesian pool pro Silviana Lu who was in the stands.

He then paid tribute to Chang, and added: “It’s really sad that he passed on last year. He was also a former 8-ball world champion, so to win this is like going down memory lane for me and maybe he is still watching over me.”

En route to the title, Yapp defeated Poland’s Radoslaw Babica (8-1), Russian-born Fedor Gorst (8-5), Finland’s Casper Matikainen (10-6), Gorst (10-9) again, then two more Poles Daniel Maciol (10-6) and Wiktor Zielinski (10-4) before his final victory at the Hyatt Regency in Missouri, United States.

Besides becoming Singapore’s first world champion in the sport, there was more reason to cheer for the 29-year-old, as he picked up US$90,000 for the biggest winner’s cheque of his career. The win also takes his earnings past $1 million, according to online resource AZBilliards.

His latest accolade comes as a surprise as this is only the second time Yapp has played in the 8-ball world championship, after he failed to make it to the last 32 in 2022, according to billiards website Billiard Walker.

But he played like a man on fire, especially since coming from 5-8 down to beat two-time 9-ball world champion and World Nineball Tour No. 1 Gorst in the last 16.

Known to be an industrious player who trains late into the night, pays a lot of attention to details, and fiddles with his equipment a lot, he quipped: “Actually for this tournament, I brought 18 shafts. But I’ve been a good boy and changed only one time this week.”

In the latter stages of the tournament, he was just as consistent and never trailed. In the final, he had a superb 78 per cent break success and missed just three balls in an imperious performance.

Indeed, he played steady pool throughout the six-day event, with a TV commentator noting that it felt like “Aloysius could prevail in any variation of cue sport”.

Yapp, who even beat defending champion Peter Gilchrist to win the 2021 Singapore National Snooker Championship, had a sterling 2025 in which he won 10 local and international 9-ball and 10-ball tournaments, including three majors, and earned his first World Nineball Tour Player of the Year gong.

In 2021, he had become the first Singaporean to reach world No. 1 in pool when he topped the World Pool-Billiard Association rankings, which meant all that was left on his career bucket list was to become world champion.

Yapp first played in a world championship in 2014, the same year he became the 9-ball world junior champion, and finished in the top 64 of the 9-ball edition. The closest he would come to winning an individual world title was in 2021, when he reached the WPA World 10-Ball Championship semi-finals.

In 2022, he teamed up with compatriot Toh Lian Han to reach the final World Cup of Pool, a 9-ball doubles competition, where they lost to Spain.

The game of 8-ball is played with seven solid-coloured (numbered one to seven), seven striped balls (nine to 15) and the black 8-ball. The objective is to pot either set of balls and then the 8-ball before your opponent.