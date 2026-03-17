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Over 55,000 participants took part in the 2025 Singapore Marathon, which will be known as the BYD Singapore International Marathon in 2026.

SINGAPORE – With a new organiser for the first time since 2016, Singapore’s national marathon returns with automotive company BYD as its new title sponsor, while also reverting to a three-day race weekend.

At the launch of the Dec 4-6 BYD Singapore International Marathon at the National Stadium on March 17, it was also announced that apparel company adidas will be its presenting sponsor, while previous title sponsor Standard Chartered remains on board as its official bank partner.

James Ng, managing director of BYD Singapore and president of BYD Philippines, said: “Running a marathon requires dedication, resilience, and a commitment to improving over time.

“These are principles we value... The national marathon is a prestigious event, and we are proud to power its next era and to support an event that brings communities together through shared purpose and perseverance.”

The 2026 edition will see the kids categories taking place on the morning of Dec 4, with the 5,000m and 10,000m races later that Friday. The half marathon starts on Saturday morning, with the marathon flagging off on Sunday morning.

The 2025 edition, then known as the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, was held over two days, with Uganda’s Abel Sikowo (2hr 15min 40sec) and Ethiopia’s Shuko Genemo (2:41:24) winning the elite men’s and women’s marathon respectively.

Soh Rui Yong sealed his sixth consecutive national men’s marathon title in 2:46:23, while Rachel See won the women’s event for the third straight time in 2:58:15.

In a move to “enhance the overall runner experience”, event organiser SG International Marathon Pte Ltd has capped the number of race entries at 52,000 across all categories – a dip from the 55,000 participants in 2025. Registration opens in April and more information, including the race route and prize purse, will be released in the coming months.

Event director Shalindran Sathiyanesan said: “Our love for running shapes our approach and frames our vision of what we would like to achieve and deliver for Singapore’s largest annual running event.

“We are planning the race with the aim to deliver a meaningful and rewarding event for participants while continuing to uphold its status as Singapore’s only national marathon.”

Organisers will work on incorporating local SMEs, running communities, and collaborations with international brands. The aim, he added, is also “to showcase Singapore’s unique local culture, while delivering a globally recognised world-class event”.

First staged as a competitive race in 1982, the national marathon will continue to be South-east Asia’s only World Athletics gold-label road race.

In December 2025, national sports agency and event owner Sport Singapore announced that SG International Marathon Pte Ltd – a joint venture between sport management companies Betterment Sports and Score Sports – would replace the Ironman Group as the official event promoter on a multi-year contract.

Previously, the Ironman Group was appointed to run the event on a 10-year contract in 2016.

Daryl Yeo, SportSG’s deputy chief executive officer (development), said: “Today marks a milestone for Singapore’s largest running event. With new partnerships, Singapore’s national marathon is poised to meet the evolving demands of the running community.

“Our commitment remains clear: to expand the event’s global footprint and attract an elite field of professional and leisure runners to our shores. Together with our partners, we look forward to delivering a world-class experience that reinforces Singapore’s standing as a leading destination for international sport.”