Singapore finish 12th for their best result at Women's World Floorball Championship

SINGAPORE - Singapore achieved a best-ever position of 12th following the conclusion of their Women's World Floorball Championship campaign on Friday (Dec 13).

The Singaporeans, led by Michelle Lok, lost 3-1 to Australia in their final game in Neuchatel, Switzerland.

Their previous best position was 16th, achieved in 2015 and 2017.

Said Lok: "It means a lot to the team as it encompasses all the efforts, sacrifices, hard and heart work that everyone has put in, especially the officials who have been with the team every step of the way."

Added Kenneth Ho, president of the Singapore Floorball Association: "The result is a good morale boaster for our high-performance teams as we had finished last - in 16th - for the past two world championship editions for both the men's and women's teams.

"It is also an inspiration for our Under-19 teams, who will surely want to reach the same level as their adult counterparts."

He noted that the achievement was a sign that "our systems implemented for our senior teams work". This includes the coaching set-up as well as other issues such as player strength and conditioning.

He also paid tribute to the team, acknowledging that "the most important thing is our players are prepared to sacrifice, stay committed and work hard to achieve the goal together".

He thanked the fraternity as well as the wider sports community for their support too, noting that "today's result could not have been achieved without the support of Sport Singapore, Singapore Sport Institute, our sponsors as well as the whole floorball community in Singapore, who were very supportive of our national teams over the past year".

He insisted that the SFA would continue to aim for better results in future editions.

"We will certainly want to do even better than this result. We will regroup with the coaches and team officials to review the championship and see which areas we can improve so that we can do much better in the next edition."

This year's edition featured 16 teams, including four from Asia - Australia, Japan, Thailand and Singapore.

The result marks the end of a busy month for Lok and Co. who had captured the SEA Games gold in the Philippines on Dec 1 before flying to Switzerland for the world championship.