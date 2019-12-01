SEA Games: Late goal delivers gold for Singapore's women floorballers in thrilling final against Thais

MANILA -Singapore came back to retain their SEA Games women's floorball title after beating Thailand 3-2 in a thrilling final on Sunday (Dec 1).

The Republic drew first blood through Natalia Wee in the seventh minute of the game at the University of Philippines College of Human Kinetics gym, only for their opponents to equal the score less than two minutes later through Thanaporn Tongkham.

Despite having several chances to retake the lead in the second period, Singapore could not score and a goal by Natthakarn Aunjai with about five minutes left gave Thailand the 2-1 advantage at the end of the period.

Singapore got the equaliser they needed when Amanda Yeap scored to start the third period and levelled the match at 2-2, and Jerelee Ong's goal with only three minutes remaining sealed the win.

Singapore had defeated Thailand for the SEA Games women's floorball title in 2015, the year that the sport made its debut at the biennial Games.

The men's team will also take on Thailand in the final on Sunday.

Floorball made its SEA Games debut in 2015 in Singapore, where the hosts won the men's and women's titles.

The sport is making a return after being excluded from the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.