Singapore badminton player Yeo Jia Min and ex-swimmer Pang Sheng Jun get hitched

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Yeo Jia Min and Pang Sheng Jun held their solemnisation ceremony at the Living Hope Methodist Church in Tampines on June 20.

SINGAPORE – It was love-all at the Living Hope Methodist Church in Tampines on June 20, when Singapore’s top female badminton player Yeo Jia Min exchanged vows with former national swimmer Pang Sheng Jun.

The lovebirds held their solemnisation ceremony in front of more than 200 family, friends, former and current national athletes, as well as Indonesian badminton player Gregoria Tunjung, before their wedding dinner on June 21.

At the event, Yeo told her husband: “If someone were to ask me, how did I fall for you, I would say I fell for your heart; the kind man that you are, sweet with your words, but even more with your actions. Loving you has been easy the past six years.

“I love how we show up for each other without expecting anything in return. With each obstacle, we overcame, our love, understanding, and respect for each other only grew.”

In a 2025 Valentine’s Day feature in The Straits Times, four-time SEA Games gold medallist Pang said his path first crossed with Yeo’s at the 2015 SEA Games send-off ceremony at the Singapore Sports School.

Five years later, they began dating. The duo reconnected during the Covid-19 circuit breaker when Yeo was tagged in one of his Instagram live workout videos, and they worked out together at times.

On Dec 30, 2025, Yeo, a three-time winner on the Badminton World Federation World Tour, announced their engagement in an Instagram post.

At the solemnisation ceremony, Pang said to his wife: “Thank you so much for loving me the way I am through my imperfections, always giving me a safe space to express myself.

“I’m always very blur, but thank you for loving me in the way you do, and I’m really excited for our next journey together with Christ in the centre.”