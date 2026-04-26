Simon Dunderdale-trained Mega Ace top of the pack again

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Simon Dunderdale-trained three-year-old Mega Ace (Benny Woodworth) making all in the Class 3 race (1,020m) at Sungai Besi on April 25.

– Mega Ace bounced back after finishing down the field in the Group 1 Tunku Gold Cup (1,200m) on March 29 to lead his rivals on a merry chase in the RM53,000 (S$17,000) Visit Malaysia – Selangor – Sunway Pyramid Mall Stakes (1,020m) at Sungai Besi on April 25.

It was always going to be a big ask for the Earthlight three-year-old, even if he had won four of his first six runs in Malaysia before his biggest test in the Tunku Gold Cup last start.

Mega Ace went with the pace but faded to finish 12th behind the winner Fortune Tree.

Back in Class 3 and ridden by Benny Woodworth again, the Simon Dunderdale-trained Mega Ace repeated his performance two starts back on Feb 28 when he led all the way over the same trip of 1,020m to win by 2½ lengths.

Pacific Hero (Wong Kam Chong) was the first to break and led briefly before Mega Ace joined him in front.

After a brief tussle, the Jason Ong-trained Pacific Hero yielded the lead to Mega Ace and the latter quickly established a break from the 800m.

Mega Ace ($17) led by three lengths going into the straight. Although Popeyethesailorman (Jackson Low Kang Cheng) stormed home strongly at the finish, the former still had much in hand and eventually won by one length.

Banker’s Emperor (Nuqman Rozi) motored home late to finish another neck away in third.

The winning time on the yielding track over the 1,020m was 58.37sec.

His 2024 champion Malaysia trainer said the drop in class worked for Mega Ace at his eighth start.

“Mega Ace is a speedy machine and loves the inside track and distance,” said Dunderdale, who rang up a back-to-back double with Commander ($19) saluting in the Visit Malaysia – Negeri Sembilan – Palm Mall Seremban Stakes, a Class 4 event (1,400m) earlier.

“Even with the outside barrier, he led easily. Benny Woodworth knows how to ride the horse well.

“From Group 1 back to racing in Class 3, he was more suited here.”

Woodworth has now won four times on the Australian-bred, but thought he can handle the rise in grade in future.

“He won well today and has more room to improve,” he said.

“From barrier nine, he went to the front and kicked again at the top of the straight.

“Even with a promotion, if he gets in a race with a light weight, he will still run well.”

Dunderdale scored another brace at the double-weekend meeting in Kuala Lumpur after Aquitaine ($8) and Lightning Gal ($13) saluted on April 26.

But it was the Johnny Lim Boon Thong-trained Banker’s Victory ($43) who put paid to his rivals in the highlight Class 3 event.

Ridden by Zulhilmi Mazuki, the So You Think four-year-old beat Gulf Eagle (Jose de Souza) by 3¾ lengths for an easy win in the Visit Malaysia – Sabah – Centre Point Sabah Stakes (1,600m).

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE