Silat: S'pore claims 3 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze on 1st day of World Pencak Silat Championship

SINGAPORE - The national silat exponents won three golds on the opening day of the 18th World Pencak Silat Championship at the OCBC Arena on Thursday (Dec 13).

Singapore's world titles came from Nurzuhairah Mohd Yazid (women's artistic single), Muhammad Iqbal Abdul Rahman (men's artistic single) and the women's artistic double pair of Nur Allyana Ismail and Nurhanishah Shahrudin.

An emotional Iqbal, who was the last of 11 athletes in his category to perform his routine, said: "I didn't really look at the scoreboard, I was just listening to my teammates (to find out) whether I won or got second.

"Once I reached them they told me, 'You're a world champion' and that's when the feelings started to come in... I'm very happy and proud that I could finally win it for Singapore because this is the fifth time I've tried to win (a world title) for the country."

Singapore also clinched two silvers (men's artistic ganda and women's artistic team), and one bronze (men's artistic team) on Thursday.

More than 300 athletes from 40 countries are in town for the Dec 13-16 championship, which is taking place here for the third time and was previously hosted by Singapore in 1988 and 2004.