Silat: Singapore to host World Pencak Silat Championship

SINGAPORE - Singapore is set to welcome over 300 of the world's best silat exponents, as the 18th World Pencak Silat Championship kicks off on Thursday (Dec 13).

Held at the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Arena, 29 athletes - including former world champions, Asian Games and SEA Games medallists such as Sheik Farhan and Sheik Ferdous, sons of Singapore's silat icon Sheik Alauddin - will fly the flag for the Republic at the four-day competition.

Team Singapore athletes were each presented with a Singapore flag by Sport Singapore chief Lim Teck Yin on Monday as they head into final preparations for the sport's marquee event.

This is the third time that Singapore is hosting the championship after the 1988 and 2004 editions.

Entry to the tournament is free, with try-outs of various martial arts like judo, taekwondo, wushu, aikido, silat and karate made available to spectators - courtesy of ActiveSG - throughout the entire duration of the competition.