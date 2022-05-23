SEA Games: The Straits Times team's favourite moments in Hanoi

The SEA Games have delivered thrilling sporting action from some of the region's top athletes over the past two weeks. The Straits Times' team in Hanoi shares their favourite moments of the Games, as well as the best images in and beyond the field of play.

Shanti Pereira wins 200m race - Sazali Abdul Aziz

My first SEA Games assignment coincided with Shanti Pereira's, so watching her emotional reaction after winning the 200m race at the My Dinh National Stadium carried a poignance few other events did.

I was at the finish line in Myanmar in 2013 to watch her as a fresh-faced 17-year-old student cross the line fourth in her pet event.

Two years later, I was waiting at the end again - this time at Singapore's National Stadium - as she became the nation's darling by winning a first sprint gold for Singapore in 42 years.

That was as good as it got for Pereira for a while, with injuries and ugly politicking within the sport proving to be hurdles as she settled for bronze medals at two consecutive Games.

Some lost faith in her abilities - netizens and, by some accounts, even some in the high-performance set-up - and while she had her moments of self-doubt, Pereira was determined to prove to them - and herself - that they were wrong.

She did that in Hanoi, when, fuelled by sheer willpower, she dipped ahead of half-American Filipino Kyla Richardson to take gold by 0.05sec.

Seven years of emotions then flowed out of Pereira in a moving, cathartic moment. Again, I happened to be at the finish line.