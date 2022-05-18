SEA Games: Thai teen Puripol claims 100m gold; Singapore's Louis is third

HANOI - Teen speed demon Puripol Boonson capped his maiden SEA Games with a sprint hat-trick on Wednesday (May 18) to etch his name in history alongside Thai greats from decades past.

Puripol, who turned 16 only in January, won the race in 10.44sec. Compatriot Soraoat Dapbang took silver in 10.55sec, while Singapore's Games debutant Marc Louis took bronze in 10.56sec.

On Saturday, Puripol had won the 200m in a Games record of 20.37sec and two days later helped the 4x100m relay team to a win in another Games record of 38.58sec.

This puts him alongside the likes of Thai triple sprint champs Anat Ratanapol (1971, '73 and '75), Suchart Chairsuvaparb ('79), Reanchai Seehawong ('95, '99 and '01) and Jirapong Meenapra ('13).

C. Kunalan's win in 1969 remains Singapore's only triumph in the event at the SEA Games.